It seems to go from bad to worse for Smallville actress Allison Mack as she now faces 15+ years in federal prison for her part in a hardcore sex cult trafficking ring. Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on “Smallville,” is believed to be second-in-command to Keith Raniere.

This all was brought to light after a self-help group called Nxivm broke the news with photos, videos and email for solid proof.

According to SexTape.com the sex clan itself was called “DOS” and involved some very strict rules and content that would ensure that you keep your mouth shut. Once in the “club” all your sexual desires are exceeded according to one member that has come forward with information anonymously. The member goes on in detail about some very powerful people in Hollywood that would wear masks to hide their true identity, with only the master and second in command would know the true identities of.

We have inside info that Allison will more than likely get off completely based on some of the members connections. This could go very deep “pun intended”