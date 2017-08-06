It keeps getting worse for Usher and all this STD talk in Hollywood, as now he officially has 2 women and 1 man that are verified to be suing the music icon for exposing them to his STD of herpes.

One of the women will appear at a news conference on Monday. The 2 others will remain anonymous and will appear in the lawsuits only as Jane Doe and John Doe.

Ushers wife Grace Miguel is standing by her man, however will not answer questions asked if she was also infected with the herpes virus.

As of right now, the lawsuit against Usher will drain him of about $50M or more, if he is found guilty of passing the disease without notifying his “sexual partners”.

ShowbizSpy has reached out to both Usher’s reps and hit him up while he was out for a night of dinner in LA, we have gotten no reply whatsoever.

The fact that Usher, his wife and reps are not talking, or even defending the charges tells us that this lawsuit may have some merit.

We then reached out to our Overland Park criminal defense attorneys, and if in fact Usher did knowingly expose said partners to the STD, more than likely this will be handled with a very large settlement taken care of without going to trial.

This is not the first go around for Usher on naughty little sex scandals. If you remember, he has had several nude selfies and the stolen laptop sex tapes leak of him and his ex-wife Tameka Foster.