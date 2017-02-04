WWE HALL OF FAMER & CELEBRITY SEX TAPE STAR TAMMY SYTCH OUT OF JAIL HEADED TO REHAB

WWE hall of famer Tammy Sytch was put in jail after violating her probation on a DUI case back in September of 2016.

Sytch had 3 DUI’s in 2015, causing her entire legal issues.

Tammy also released the “Tammy Sytch celebrity sex tape” in 2016 as well, probably to try and help with all those darn DUI legal fee’s.

The judge in the case released Tammy on the condition she head straight to rehab, after her attorneys claimed she has been fighting substance abuse for a long time now.

ShowbizSpy actually broke the story that a deal had already been signed for her sex tape with the Vivid celebrity sex tapes division, while she was claiming to have interest in making a sex tape for the porn company. Shortly after our insider report on the sex tape already being a done deal, they released the video for all to watch.

Tammy released a statement through PWS saying: “I just want to get and stay clean, and turn my life around.”