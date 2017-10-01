When will these Hollywood execs learn that you should not make something that has been popular in the past!!!!!!

Yet again a re-make of a popular movie from the past has come up short in the eyes of the reviewers.

The new Flatliners that is a re-make of the hit 1990 Flatliners has not gotten one single positive review according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Party of the problem may be that the original Flatliners starred celebs like Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon, and the new one has power celebs like *cricket, cricket*.

Entertainment Weekly Says: We live in an age of unnecessary remakes – but the new Flatliners movie, by Danish director Niels Arden Oplev, has the distinction of being perhaps the most unnecessary of them all.

Common Sense Media Says: This remake of the popular 1990 hit starts with the same intriguing idea and goes down the same superficial, empty-headed path. Although, unlike the original, this take on Flatliners is sadly unaware of its own shallowness.

RogerEbert.com Says: A fabulous idea for a movie, but unfortunately Flatliners represents the second failed attempt to do it justice.

The list of bad reviews goes on for miles.

All in all though the movie did only have a budget of about $20M so it is safe to say that the money guys will at least break even at worst.

Now we are not quick to judge a film just from what the critic reviews say, but damn, when every single ones agrees, chances are you have yourself a crap movie.

Here is the trailer for the new Flatliners, that made it look fairly decent:

