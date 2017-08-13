Many rumors went around during the filming of one of the most successful country western movies of all time ‘Tombstone‘.

There was several staff and a lead director Kevin Jarre that was fired during the filming.

In a 2006 interview with True West Magazine. Russell said that he did not want to have his name attached as director and that they essentially hired a “ghost director.”

“I backed the director; the director got fired, so we brought in a guy to be a ghost director. They wanted me to take over the movie. I said, ‘I’ll do it, but I don’t want to put my name on it. I don’t want to be the guy.”

Now though Val Kilmer has confirmed those rumors that Kurt was everything to the films success by saying: “We lost our first director after a month of shooting and I watched Kurt sacrifice his own role and energy to devote himself as a storyteller, even going so far as to draw up shot lists to help our replacement director, George Cosmatos, who came in with only 2 days prep.” He goes on to say: “Kurt was solely responsible for the film’s success.”

ShowbizSpy reached out to Kurt for comment and we are told: “I did have a big part in the success of the film, however everyone in the filming had their part to play and made sacrifices, we all contributed to the films success.”

Tombstone to this day is one of the highest grossing western films of all time pulling in over $57M at the box office and a staggering $200M+ in licensing/merchandise.

Here is a video of some of the best scenes we love from the film:

