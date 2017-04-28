That’s right La La Lands current brains behind the show Damien Chazelle, is now set to direct a new telivision series musical called The Eddy.

The drama will center around a club in modern-day Paris, its owner, the house band and “the volatile city that surrounds them.”

British screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne who had his hand in J.K. Rowlings Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be head writer for the new musical.

The Eddy is currently being shopped to TV networks and streaming services. It’s unclear when production will begin or when the series will premiere. Though our spies are telling us that HBO is in series talks for the rights to the show.

At 32, Chazelle became the youngest best director Oscar winner in history when he took home the trophy in February for his modern-day musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. The Lionsgate film also made a strong profit for the studio, grossing $150 million at the domestic box office and over $280 million internationally. Chazelle first gained traction for writing and directing Whiplash, a 2014 Sundance winner and Oscar nominee starring Teller.

All in all, the future looks very bright for all those attached to the new project.

Here is a cool video of Damien after winning the 2017 Golden Globe:

