Those who loved Paul Walker and the Fast & Furious movies, came extremely close to never seeing another film after Paul Walker died in the Porsche car accident. The actor had been attending an event for his charity Reach Out Worldwide, and he was a passenger in his friend Roger Rodas’ Porsche Carrera GT, which lost control and crashed into a light pole while travelling at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour, killing both men. While promoting The Fate of the Furious on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Neal Moritz spoke about his dear friend Paul Walker, and how they had planned on cancelling the movie until Universal asked them to take some time and think about it.

Bill Simmons asked if the producer had gotten input from the cast. Neal Moritz added that he did meet with the cast several times, including at Paul Walker’s funeral. The studio shut down production indefinitely in early December 2013, with the studio announcing in late February 2014 that filming would resume in April 2014. It was also revealed that the production planned on “retiring” Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor character, instead of killing him off, with a heartwarming goodbye to Brian O’Connor where he races Dom one last time, before the road splits and both characters go their separate ways. Neal Moritz revealed that they knew they could continue making the movie once writer Chris Morgan came up with that ending, while discussing the beloved song “See You Again” by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa that accompanied the ending, which the producer believes should have won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Several of the cast members said they did not even want to continue making the film, however the studio brought several “ideas” to the table to explain Paul’s exit from the series. In the end as we all know, all the stars of the film agreed to continue the franchise.

The Fate of the Furious is set to hit theaters tomorrow.

Here is the ending scene tribute, make sure you have some tissue close by.

