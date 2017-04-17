Those who said the Furious franchise is slowing, obviously have not seen this weekends box office earnings.

Fate of the Furious opened the weekend at a respectable $533 million. Not bad for a movie that may have never happened after the death of Paul Walker.

When a mysterious woman seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) into the world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before.

“Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game and the rest of the crew has been exonerated the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.”

This has been the highest grossing Furious movie of all time, and now the entire furious franchise is set to hit over $5B in revenue, yes, that’s billion with a B!

Many thought the Furious franchise was going to be done after all the fighting on set between Vin and The Rock, but money can cure problems pretty quick. So look for some great twists in upcoming Furious films.

Her is a great put together clip:

