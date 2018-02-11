Terry Gene Bollea, better known by his ring name Hulk Hogan has made an official announcement that he wants to return to the WWE ring asap!

He posted a video with Ric Flair claiming:

“For me, I’d love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career. I’d love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff.”

He adds … “It has to be the perfect timing for both sides. We’re all on good terms. We’re all working towards the same goal. So hopefully, I’ll be able to be back with my wrestling family some day soon.”

Personally we would love to see that man hit the ring again anytime, however he will need to hash out the issues with McMahon.

Hulk also claims the time is right because he got his sex tape stuff with his buddies swinger wife out of the way, and made some mad cash from the settlement that put one of the most popular gossip websites Gawker out of business.

Here is the interview provided by TMZ Sports:

