INSIDERS CLAIM DC COMICS WONDER WOMAN IS A HORRIBLE MESS OF A MOVIE

DC Comics may have made a ton of money in 2016 with the hype of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, however many believe those “hit” movies have left a bad taste in the mouths of real fans. “The production studios portrayed the films in a very different light, than what you got in the theaters left you confused/disappointed.” Says Tomato insider Jason Gold.

Fast forward to now 2017, and confirmed sources within the DC Comics organization are saying: “So, I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus. We have somebody within our community who has gotten insider information that broke my effing heart this week, because I have tremendous belief that Wonder Woman is gonna be awesome and I heard it stinks from the same person who told me that they heard that BvS stinks…The person who I spoke to…their response was ‘I’m very disappointed in what I saw, and it seems like all the problems are the same problems. It’s discombobulated, it doesn’t have narrative flow. It’s just very disjointed.”

Showbiz Spy then reached out to our source within’ a certain editing company and confirmed: “The movie is all over the place and in my opinion complete trash… they put tons of money into the film with high hopes but yet again have missed the mark. Marketing companies used by DC Comics have been told to make it look as great as possible and highlight features that would catch the public’s attention, much like they did with Suicide Squad.”

According to MovieWeb: “There have also been recent reports that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a “mess,” so fans may want to start tempering expectations now. Granted, these are unconfirmed reports and are based on word of mouth, so it also could wind up being untrue and both Wonder Woman and Justice League are every bit as good as fans hope they will be. We’ll have to wait and see what director Patty Jenkins was able to do with Wonder Woman when it hits theaters on June 23. There is no telling how it will affect Justice League, which is set to arrive on November 17, if Wonder Woman is a mess, but it will surely complicate things even more for the DCEU moving forward. You can check out the clip from the Schmoes Know show for yourself below at about the 1:41:30 mark.”

As much as we would love to see Gal Gadot succeed, we are leaning towards this movie will be a hyped up flop, that will do no more than make you wounder “what the hell” at the end of the movie, yet; net the film industry hundreds of millions of dollars, as usual.