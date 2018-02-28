John Wick franchise lovers can rejoice as one of our New York spies is reporting that they are in fact gearing up for some crazy shoots happening in the big apple, that will also include some of the best CGI integration on the planet!

Rumors have been spreading that the date of filming had been pushed up, and we can confirm those rumors are 100% spot on.

According to Movie Web: “Common, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are all expected to return. Common and Ruby Rose coming back does raise some questions, given what happened to them in John Wick: Chapter 2, but there could be some pretty intriguing rematches on the way.”

It does not matter to us, we are just super excited to get confirmation that the film crews are gearing up and getting into positions to film another juggernaut as we speak.