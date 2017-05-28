Film maker Chad Stahelski confirmed that both Ian McShane’s Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, and Lance Reddick’s Charon, the hotel concierge, will be back, along with Keanu Reeves as the title character. Also, confirmed was the script is being written at this very moment, with locations already picked out.

Chad says: “Yeah we’re currently in the middle of writing it right now. It’s more of a how fast can we get our shit together. But I would assume that if not by the end of this year, (shooting may start at) the beginning of next year.”

As Showbiz Spy had reported first, the decision on doing a John Wick 3 was made immediately after the money men pre-screened part II and were blown away.

Keanu has gone on record stating that the Wick series is some of his proudest work, “Putting more into this series than he has in any other film”, including the ultra famous Matrix series.

Trailer John Wick I



Trailer John Wick II

