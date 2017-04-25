The wait is over! As the marketing gurus at 20th Century have just now released what will surely be this Septembers box office smash, Kingsman 2 The Golden Circle.

When the Kingsman headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy (played by Taron Egerton).

The original Kingsman: The Secret Service was released in 2014 grossing close to $500M, and Box Office stats monkeys are claiming this new film will easily put the franchise in the billion dollar club. We would have to agree 100% with this claim, as the cast for this movie is nothing more than amazing, with actors like Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges and many more.

Here is the latest movie trailer released just a bit ago:

