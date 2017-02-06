PIRATES AROUND THE WORLD FREAK WITH JOY AFTER JACK SPARROW TRAILER HITS SUPERBOWL 51 SUNDAY

The Patriots VS Falcon Superbowl 51 game was one for the record books, however the game was not what had many Jack Sparrow fans all geeked out.

The new movie trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was an instant hit with all fans of the massive franchise hitting as a commercial that cost $10M for 60seconds.

ShowbizSpy has reported previously that this film has done everything they can to stay on story line, and spared no expense in filming. All of this while Johnny has been dealing with the nasty Amber Heard divorce, that has not been an easy one legal wise.

The story line shows our Captain Jack Sparrow in the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…including him. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

All we can say, is it is great to have you back Jack!

Here is the new trailer being talked about:



Here is one of the previous trailers:

