RAY J WANTS BACK IN CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER HOUSE AFTER MEDICAL ISSUE

What a mess! Ray J seemed to have had some major tooth pain that was in fact confirmed by a dentist after having to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house.

After complaining about the pain to production and finally blacking out, Ray J left the house for medical attention.

Ray J told TMZ: “I have a bad tooth problem and I’ve been doing this show Big Brother for about seven and a half days. I’ve had this pain for three and a half days. It got to the point where some of the people in the house thought I was being ignored. We took petitions to say, hey, we’re not doing any more tasks until Ray J’s tooth gets fixed.”

“Three and a half days in the house with all of this pain, they decide to take me out,” he continued. “The wind hit my tooth and I blacked out. I end up in the hospital… They give some nutrition and I eat some McDonald’s and I’m cool. I’m literally fine. I’m ready to go back in the house but they won’t let me back in. I’m really hurt by it because I feel like I was doing well.”

Watch our celebrities finding out about @RayJ 's departure from the #CBB House. Tune into @channel5_tv tomorrow at 9pm for more reaction pic.twitter.com/vzBb4C6Pxa — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 10, 2017

When asked if he’ll sue if the reality show’s bosses don’t pay him his massive $1 million salary salary, Ray said: “I never like to do that because I’m a producer as well and I like to be on the same page as everybody. This is just not fair and if I have to take those precautions, I will. I don’t care about my tooth. Put me back into the house and let me work. This isn’t right!”

Producers pushed Ray J to talk about his relationship with Whitney Houston and his sex tape video made with Kim Kardashian. Ray J said for legal reasons he could not go into details about the sex tape, due to a Vivid Entertainment gag order. Though Showbiz Spy has already confirmed that the entire video was a set up from the very beginning involving Kim, her mom, Paris Hilton and Joe Francis.

According to Perez Hilton, Ray J was promised a $1 million dollar pay day for being on the show, no word yet as to if they are going to make good on their deal, or let Ray J back in the house.

Big Brother announced in a statement just now: “Big Brother announces that larger than life entertainer Ray J will not be returning to the Celebrity Big Brother House. Tune into the highlights show, Wednesday 11th January at 9pm on Channel 5 for more reaction from this dramatic departure. As Ray J has left the Celebrity Big Brother House, you are no longer able to vote for him. Those who have cast votes will be entitled to a refund. More details will be available shortly.”