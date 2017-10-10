As expected the minute the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser trailer hit the web, views went through the roof with mixed emotions. Us here at ShowbizSpy though, we are frikin’ geeking all over ourselves!

The film starts again from where the last film left off, with resistance fighter Rey (Daisy Ridley) seeking the tutelage of Luke on the planet Ahch-To, where he has exiled himself.

Beyond Rey’s possible turn to the Dark Side, this new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer offers a whole lot for fans to pick apart. There’s a ton of action, new ships, fan-favorite characters, some Snoke that isn’t a hologram and yes, there’s even a Porg in action. You can decide for yourself if that’s annoying or adorable. Star Wars: The Last Jedi tickets are on sale now, so if you want to go opening night, get your tickets sooner rather than later. You can check out the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, courtesy of the Star Wars YouTube channel, for yourself below.