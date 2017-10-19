Those who loved the original 1982 Tron (created to compete with the Star Wars franchise) and were excited with the announcement of Tron Legacy, can breath a sigh of relief.

Tron 3 is a go with Jared Leto committing to be the main role, only problem is that Disney Studios does not have the time right now to get the movie off the ground.

Before plans of a Tron reboot were ever mentioned, Disney out right canceled Tron 3 in May 2015 after it was heavily reported that the sequel was moving forward and that Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde were returning to continue their story from Tron: Legacy. Disney had nearly completed the pre-production process on that movie, but decided at the last minute to focus instead on a complete reboot, pulling the plug and killing true fans dreams.

Jared Leto went on record after the news and said: “It was a huge movie for me as well and I do think there’s so much potential in that world, there’s so much left to be said. I’m absolutely game to try to help in any way that I can bring that to life. It’s something that we’re in discussions about and very much looking forward to bringing to reality. It’s very early days though.”

We hope that we do not have to wait 28years like we did going from the original Tron to Tron Legacy, but hey as long as we are still alive when part III comes out, I guess that is better than nothing.

Here is the original and Legacy trailer of Tron, amazing the difference in quality don’t ya think?!

Original



Legacy

