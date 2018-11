Even though Ariana’s new song Thank U, Next tops the charts, she was seen leaving the studio, after a “hard days work”.

Her new song is now #1 on both global and U.S. Spotify charts. She’s the only female singer to top both charts in 2018.

When asked about the new songs success, she claims “I work hard and always know a winner after recording.” We wonder if she though the same thing after recording the naughty little video? LOL!