Just when you think the fighting between Cardi B, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj could not get any worse, after Nicki Minaj socked Cardi B in the eye, it has…

Meek Mill is now throwing down some tracks for his upcoming album aimed at hurting Nicki Minaj, and non other than Cardi B stepped in to help solidify the dissing.

Sources are telling us that the music is completely off the hook, and will be an instant hit for Atlantic Records who houses both Cardi B & Meek Mill.

Cardi was just officially arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment after her fight at the strip club. We’re told she had a mug shot taken and was fingerprinted. The rapper is scheduled to be arraigned on October 29.

Seems Cardi keeps starting fights, but continues to get her butt kicked. We will see how this all plays out, but it seems someone needs to settle it down a bit.