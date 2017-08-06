Music festivals are not easy to pull off, and normally the first year of those events lose money. However, the most recent Dam Music Festival event held in a small Kansas town called ElDorado had a turnout that have many event organizers around the country turning their heads.

The 1st annual Dam Fest Music Festival (Oasis Productions, LLC) had talent show up like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Granger Smith, Gretchen Wilson and many more. The festival also landed strong local sponsors like Pepsi, Bud Light, Allstate, IHeart Radio, Red Bull and Wichita.com to name just a few.

According to the management of the event, they have already sold thousands of pre-sale tickets for the 2018 show, without even announcing who the talent will be. Sponsors are also knocking down their doors to participate in next years event.

CJ with the festival said: “I could not be more happy with the way things turned out for us thanks in big part to the great team of people and sponsors that made this all happen. Next year will be bigger and better than this year, as we have learned some lessons that can only be known by first year feedback.

Here is some 4k video that was taken of the DamFest event by one of their media partners that is well known for their local events promotion. After covering so many live events, we must say that we are impressed, and can see this as a smaller version of Coachella with more passing years.