DRAKE AND JENNIFER LOPEZ CONFIRMED NEW POWER COUPLE

Most of us have guessed that Drake and Jennifer Lopez were an item, however now we can say with 100% confidence that they are in fact the new power couple.

47 year old Jennifer Lopez and 30 year old Drake have been posting several pics showing affection, and in the last photo Drake and JLO posted together, the world of hip hop went wild.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Rihanna though seems to not be peachy about Jennifer Lopez’s new man, as she and Drake only broke up in Oct. and has already un-followed JLO.

An insider told the Mirror that Jen is excited about the coming year and has spent a lot of time with the Take Care star, with the 30-year-old even visiting her family home that she shares with her twins Max and Emme.

“Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house,”the insider said.