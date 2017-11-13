GAL GADOT WILL ONLY BE WONDER WOMAN IF BRETT RATNER KICKS ROCKS!

The Wounder Woman franchise may be in a bit of a pickle after Gal Gadot announced she will not do another movie unless film producer Brett Ratner is no where to be found.

Ratner is just one of the many Hollywood big wigs accused of sexual harassment by several men and women.

This past week, Warner Bros. announced it was severing ties with Ratner amid multiple sexual-harassment allegations leveled against him by actresses including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ratner has vehemently denied the allegations through his attorney, Marty Singer.

