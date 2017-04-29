Ozzy Osbourne is set to reunite with longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde for a summer tour that marks the 30th anniversary of when the two first collaborated.

The Black Sabbath singer and Wylde first teamed up in 1987 when the guitarist replaced Osbourne’s then-guitarist Jake E. Lee playing in the famous jail set. Wylde contributed to Osbourne solo album stretching from 1988’s No Rest for the Wicked to 2007’s Black Rain, which was the last Ozzy album to feature the guitarist.

“I haven’t fallen out with Zakk, but Zakk’s got his own band, and I felt like my stuff was beginning to sound like Black Label Society,” Osbourne said in 2009 after revealing he was parting ways with Wylde. “I just felt like I wanted a change, you know?”

Ozzy and Wylde have always stayed cool with each other, even after going in different directions.

Ozzy said: “I am excited to have Zakk on the same stage with me again.”

Here is some video of Ozzy and Wylde doing their thing together back in the day:

