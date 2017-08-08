It is a sad day indeed for Glen Campbell fans around the world, after word of his passing away from Alzheimer’s has come from his reps.

Campbell passed away at 10AM this morning in Nashville, TN surrounded by friends and family.

This country icon released more than 70 albums over a solid 50-year career, and had a series of hits in the ’60s and ’70s including “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Country Boy” and his best-selling single, “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

Campbell was also an actor and TV host who starred in the variety show, “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” on CBS from 1969-1972. The 2014 documentary “I’ll Be Me” documented Glen’s farewell tour and struggle with his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Here is the song that everyone knows and will remember a great country music genius:

