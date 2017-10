Sad day in the music industry as it has been confirmed rock legend Tom Petty has passed away after being found unconscious from full cardiac arrest.

After getting to the hospital with a minor pulse, the decision to pull the plug was made after realizing the icon had no brain activity and could not survive on his own.

UCLA Santa Monica Hospital confirmed that Petty passed away at 2:30pm central time. You will be missed!

Petty has a list of hits that goes on forever…