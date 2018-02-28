We had heard the rumors about 2 weeks ago, and now got 100% conformation… Mel B from the Spice Girls confirmed that they will in fact perform at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Sources claim that all 5 got the invitation and that the entire processes is very hush hush, so much so, that if they slipped up on privacy there would be no show.

The Spice Girls – Brown, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm – recently confirmed they are planning to work on new projects after meeting for the first time since 2012.

Horner posted a photograph on social media of the quintet meeting earlier this month, saying “girl power is alive and well”.

They group said in a statement: “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

The Prince, now 33, first met the Spice Girls in 1997, not long after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales and has said to several of his mates, that he is excited for the show.

Here is a little video of The Spice Girls doing their thing:

