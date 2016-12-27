TINY FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM T.I. AFTER MONTHS OF RELATIONSHIP GOING NOWHERE

T.I.’s wife Tiny has in fact filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences after the couple has not been together in “a very long time”.

Sources close to the couple say the last straw for T.I. was when Tiny posed with Floyd Mayweather at Mariah Carey’s Halloween bash. T.I. and Floyd have had major beef for a long time.

Those close to the couple say that: “This has been a long time coming, as the couple has not “been” with each other in forever, they don’t even talk anymore unless it’s an argument”.

There is also talk of infidelity on both sides, that has made the jealousy in the relationship just to much to deal with anymore.

This is still developing, so we will keep you posted with the divorce updates.