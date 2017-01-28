RUMORS OF NICKI MINAJ AND MEEK MILL GETTING BACK TOGETHER ARE TOTALLY FALSE!

There is several tabloids reporting that Nicki and Meek are on the re-bound. Those rumors though are completely false at this time!

The major breakup announcement that occurred around the beginning of the month was it for the music biz couple.

After the breakup, we did report that Nicki is in fact worried that Meek is going to do some “dumb shit” with some x-rated content Meek and some of his homeboys have confirmed he has. There has been several rumors of Nicki Minaj sex videos with Meek and some others from her past already, but a leak of verified content with Meek would be like the Kim K & Ray J sex tape all over again.

As of late though, Nicki has been simply living life, posting her good times and sexy photos to social media for all to see that she is going to be just fine!