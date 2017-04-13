Those close to Ben Affleck are saying that the couples marriage was over years ago, after the couple filed for divorce today together without attorneys present.

As far as the 3 kids go, Ben and Jen are working out a joint custody deal together, as they do not want to negatively effect their children in the matter.

Spousal support will be left up to the judge to decide just how much Ben is going to have to kick in on a monthly basis. Though insiders are claiming Jen is looking at getting a little over $100k per month, and Ben is completely on board with that.

The couple got married with no prenup, so either way they will both be fine, as Ben’s net worth is estimated at somewhere around $100M and Jen’s is no chicken feed either at around $40M.

Insiders are telling ShowbizSpy that the couple are remaining very civil in the entire process… for now anyways. Stay tuned…