BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER GARNER MARRIAGE OVER A LONG TIME AGO!

SHARE

Those close to Ben Affleck are saying that the couples marriage was over years ago, after the couple filed for divorce today together without attorneys present.

As far as the 3 kids go, Ben and Jen are working out a joint custody deal together, as they do not want to negatively effect their children in the matter.

Spousal support will be left up to the judge to decide just how much Ben is going to have to kick in on a monthly basis. Though insiders are claiming Jen is looking at getting a little over $100k per month, and Ben is completely on board with that.

The couple got married with no prenup, so either way they will both be fine, as Ben’s net worth is estimated at somewhere around $100M and Jen’s is no chicken feed either at around $40M.

Insiders are telling ShowbizSpy that the couple are remaining very civil in the entire process… for now anyways. Stay tuned…

Christie Trower
Christie here, as many know I am one of the top interesting people to follow on Twitter and have decided to bring my entertainment knowledge and contacts to the Showbiz Spy team. Like my writing? Find me interesting? Follow me on Twitter! I live and work full time as the social media director in Wichita, KS for the city domain Wichita.com, and also handle the cities largest local Wichita events calendar.

RECENT UPDATESMORE UPDATES...