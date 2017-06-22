Bill Cosby should be thanking his lucky stars after his mistrial for 3 sexual assault counts. Or at least thanking the 2 jurors that stood their ground with a not guilty plea, that created the mistrial.

According to sources: The jury deliberated for more than 5 days and on Friday told the judge they were deadlocked after 53 hours of deliberations. The judge pressured the jury to reach a decision by not allowing them to call it quits until 9:30 PM.

A juror broke the silence after the verdict by telling ABC News 10 of the jurors believed Cosby digitally penetrated Andrea Constand without her consent, and also believed he drugged her. On the third count — that she was unconscious or unaware — the vote was 11 – 1 in favor of acquittal.

Here’s what’s shocking. The juror says when they first went into the jury deliberation room they took a straw vote — non-binding — and “overwhelmingly voted to find Cosby not guilty.” It’s unclear what discussions changed so many minds. In the end, the 2 jurors who felt Cosby was not guilty were not budging, so a mistrial was declared.

One of the jurors claimed “it was very intense, and super hot in a room that was so small, we could not even walk around to think.” The juror goes on: “It was like the room was set up to bring down the announcement of guilty as fast as possible, just so we could get the hell out of there.”

