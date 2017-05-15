Amber Rose was caught out this weekend in Miami with a new boy toy, that as of yet has not been identified.

She called it quits with her Dancing With The Stars boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy in February, after only 5 months of dating, and before that was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

There was rumors of Amber Rose getting back together with the love of her life Wiz Khalifa, however these new images taken over the weekend, tell a different story than what the mainstream media is reporting.

Amber has also been dealing with more sex tape news, after new video of what is said to be Amber leaked last week. We have seen the video and it appears to us to be another fake.

We reached out to our insider at Ambers camp, and are waiting to hear back on the new dude and sex tape rumors.