AMBER ROSE TELLS FETTY WAP TO RELAX ABOUT LEAKED SEX TAPE WITH EX BOO ALEXIS SKY

As we all know by now, Fetty Wap got all kinds of pissed off about his sex tape with Alexis Sky hitting the web, and his main suspect for the leak is non other than Alexis! We know this for sure due to the cease and desist legal documents he filed against Alexis talking about the tapes leak.

Well, now Amber went on the Loveline to talk about the entire mess, claiming:

“I know Fetty didn’t do it. I know him very well and I talked to him earlier today.”

Alexis though is trying to defend herself to the bitter end, claiming: “I didn’t want it to come out, that’s something personal between [me and] my ex-boyfriend of two years, and you do things with you man. That was just a kinky thing we did. And I just feel like I have a family, I have a business, so I might be a victim to the world but there’s just certain things that I didn’t want out there. I might show the butterfly that’s on my ass but I don’t want people seeing me giving h—… my family is hurt right now so it’s really my family I care about.”

Here is the interview with Amber talking about the tapes leak and the relation of Fetty:



Amber herself has been caught up in several sex tape scandals, and has confirmed that not only does she have video of Kim Kardashian’s husband kanye, she has others that would “blow your mind”.

We love Amber so damn much!