CELEBRITY KATE MOSS GOES FULL MONTY NUDE FOR ‘W MAGAZINE’ SHOOT

Not that it is huge news or anything, but anytime a celebrity goes full nude, it’s a good day!

Kate Moss is the latest sex symbol to go full nude for the magazine called simply… ‘W Magazine’ that specializes in half naked celebs.

KATE by #mertandmarcus for @wmag styled by @edward_enninful AD @marcascoli #katemoss A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:09am PST

See the photo without the nipple censors here. Kate truly has some of the most perfect boobies we have seen!

W Magazine says: “If you have had even the slightest interest in fashion in the past three decades, you have been in Moss’s world. Her image (which can morph from waif to vixen to polished to bohemian and back again) and her personal style (which is high-low eclectic and has been widely copied by designers and mere mortals alike) have made her the most sought-after muse of our time. From her first major photo shoot with the late British photographer Corinne Day, Moss was, as the designer John Galliano described her, “a little rough diamond…there was that magic, an enigma, there in front of us.”

Now as we mentioned this is not the first time Kate has been naked, as that is what supermodels do… especially one that has been in the biz as long as Kate has. Kate has been wrapped up in several nude/sex scandals of her own. The most popular being after some hacking leaks revealed what is said to be a real sex tape video of Kate with her ex Pete Doherty.