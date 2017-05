Emily Ratajkowski is taking advantage of the scenery in the South of France, posting tons of photos barring her beautiful body for all to see.

Emily is no stranger to being nude and showing the world, if you remember her nude selfies with bff Kim Kardashian.

Here is some of Emily’s latest pics:



Cannes! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

🇫🇷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

Something special today 🖤 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 8, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

There is also still the whole Emily Ratajkowski sex tape video news that almost broke the internet after another celeb hacking coined the Fappening Part II.