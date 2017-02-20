EMILY RATAJKOWSKI THE LATEST VICTIM OF RECENT ICLOUD HACK LEAKING HUNDREDS OF NUDE CELEBRITY PHOTOS

Yup, it has happened yet again… several ICloud accounts have been hacked from famous celebrities, and one of the hardest hit was Emily Ratajkowski.

If you remember, Emily was already hit hard in The Fappening of 2014 leaking several nude photos and an apparent Emily Ratajkowski sex tape video.

The hack came to light after Wayne Rooney prostitute and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Helen Wood alleged she was sent the cache of photographs online, with the sender apparently begging her to include them in her Daily Star column.

These are not photos of just messing around naked, these are hard core porn photos of Emily and some friends of hers said the hacker.

We have sent out a call to Emily’s rep about all the nude photos and video that just leaked, however we have not heard back from them as of yet.

Showbiz Spy has sent he cache of photos and video and can say without a doubt that it is in fact Emily Ratajkowski and some other very famous people you will know when you see them.