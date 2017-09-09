Yes, you read that right, TMZ has once again been busted linking to sites they have GOT to know are in the porn industry.

As we reported in the past about the relationship between TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Vivid’s head honcho Steven Hirsch, TMZ owned by Warner Bros (Home of Family Entertainment) is at it again. This time though, they are doing it via a sneaky backdoor (pun intended) technique so as not so obvious this time around.

The pornography relationship this time is with one of the most popular sites for nude celebrity movie clips Mr. Skin, who is ran under the parent company SK Intertainment out of Chicago. SK owns not only Mr. Skin but also Mr. Man, Naked News, Celebrity Nude Database, Egotastic, WWTDD, Hollywood Tuna, Last Man On Earth, Double Viking and inside agreements with many more. They use their sites like Egotastic and Hollywood Tuna (sites that appear to be legit celebrity news sources) as fronts to promote the porn brand of Mr. Skin, and help strengthen the pornography brand through a massive interlinking (many in the industry call a PBN – Private Blog Network).

Now you may be saying to yourself, maybe TMZ did not realize these facts. We can prove they know damn well who all these sites belong to, as they have in the past featured them in their footer of RSS feeds(Wayback Machine 2016 records). They were called out after several users clicked on articles from those links and ended up at the Mr. Skin site, so this tells us they know what they were doing then and they know what they are doing now, they are simply doing it now in a more undercover manor.

Still all of this is no big deal to us, hell promote whoever you want we say. Though many of their top advertisers may not feel the same way, as this type of linking tactic is considered against Google AdSense terms of condition, and frowned upon by big name brands.

We have sent Google legal an email asking if this is in fact against their terms as stated in their documentation for advertisers, however they have not gotten back with us as of yet. Sometimes, you are simply to big to fail. ;) If they do get in touch with us, we will of course update this exclusive investigation, though we are not holding our breath.

Here’s a nice little video that shows what we are reporting is fact:

