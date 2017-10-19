Well for the woman that says “I regret making the Farrah Abraham sex tapes” sure has no shame during Halloween.

Farrah signed on with Cam Soda to do a special anal Halloween party after generating so much buzz with her first show.

Farrah is trying to push a new reality show on MTV called “Single AF” that will be going over what it is like to be Farrah and single.

CamSoda has said that the news of Farrah debuting her assets on their site generated over 80,000 clients and they look to double that number for their Halloween anal special.