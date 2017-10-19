FARRAH ABRAHAM LIVE ANAL HALLOWEEN WEBCAM SPECIAL?!

SHARE

Well for the woman that says “I regret making the Farrah Abraham sex tapes” sure has no shame during Halloween.

Farrah signed on with Cam Soda to do a special anal Halloween party after generating so much buzz with her first show.

Farrah is trying to push a new reality show on MTV called “Single AF” that will be going over what it is like to be Farrah and single.

CamSoda has said that the news of Farrah debuting her assets on their site generated over 80,000 clients and they look to double that number for their Halloween anal special.

Bryan Rawls
Bryan here from the great city of Seattle, WA and you probably know me as the longtime owner of SexTape.com. I will be covering celebrity sex scandals in a sfw manor, as this has been my specialty for over 15 years. If you have any questions on any of my reporting or want to simply chat with me, please feel free to hit me up on any of my social media channels. I never bull shit, and always have at least 2 verified sources for my reporting. So before you ask me any dumb questions, read my articles and check my sources for authenticity.

RECENT UPDATESMORE UPDATES...