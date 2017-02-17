HARRY POTTER SLYTHERIN PANSY PARKINSON (SCARLETT BYRNE) GOES NUDE FOR PLAYBOY MAGAZINE!

The rumors are true Scarlett Byrne has decided to go nude for Playboys March/April issue.

You may be asking yourself, “I thought Playboy was no longer showing nudity?” Well, as we reported a few days ago, the son of Hugh Hefner has changed his mind on the direction of the famous brand, and is bringing back nudity to its readers, and will be focusing on celebrities.

Here is a public statement via social media from Scarletts official Instagram account:

Scarlett played Slytherin Pansy Parkinson in three of the Harry Potter movies, including 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

We also may mention that the reason for her publicity of posing nude for Playboy is more than likely, because she is currently engaged to marry Hugh Hefner’s son, Cooper Hefner, who is now in charge of the magazine.

Elizabeth Elam is the cover model for this return to nude issue of Playboy. Also included will be Byrne’s essay, an expose on Van Jones, American Hero, 20 questions with Adam Scott, a User’s Guide to Cannabis and an interview with Scarlett Johannson. About this issue, Cooper Hefner says: “I’ll be the first to admit the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today, we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

All we have to say is, Bravo Playboy… Bravo!

Here is a interview with Scarlett about the Harry Potter films done about 5 years ago:

