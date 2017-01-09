KIM KARDASHIAN PARIS ROBBERY SUSPECTS DETAINED FRENCH POLICE ALWAYS BELIEVED INSIDE JOB

Breaking news out of Paris, as local police have arrested over 16 individuals, for what may be their part in what appears to be a complete inside job set up robbery of Kim Kardashian.

French police suspect that the five alleged robbers had some contact with her local security, and were tipped off about her procedures by those in charge, including the door man.

Local police say: “They knew damn well there was no security cameras [with her inside her apartment that night]. All they had to do was go in, make contact with someone inside the hotel.”

During the robbery The 35-year-old reality star, who was staying at the exclusive “The No Address Hotel”, was terrified as the men raided the luxury property, snatching two mobile phones and $10million worth of jewelry.

There was several rumors that the reason why the robbers took Kim’s phones was to get any sexual footage of Kim and leak it to the highest bidder, though we here at Showbiz Spy debunked that myth very quickly with true facts.

This news is breaking with not many facts, so we will keep you updated on the progress as it comes in from the Euro sources.

[UPDATE] – Our sources are claiming that while trying to fence some of the goods taken, the local police where contacted by a buying source, and that lead to them utilizing an informant to collect the identities of all those involved with major details.