Showbiz Spy learned even before the June 20th appearance on The View, that Kim Kardashian was looking to mend her relationship with her step father… err mother…

ah whatever… Anyways, Caitlyn’s tell all book seemed to have reveled a little to much of the internal working of the Kardashian empire, specifically momager-in-chief Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian says: “My heart breaks for my mom, you know, because I feel like she’s been through so much and she’s promoting this book and she’s saying all these things,” Kim said, referencing Jenner’s book tour. “I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

The only problem with Kim’s comments is that Caitlyn is claiming that the facts about the family in her new book are dead on, and at no point did she ever lie, or make stuff up.

We tend to side with Caitlyn on this one, as he/she has never been caught in a lie, not even one time, and the Kardashian women have been busted telling false facts many, many, many, many times. caugh* caugh* Kim Kardashians sex tape porno video with Ray J for instance, was a total inside job lead by Kris Jenner, after seeing how well it worked for Paris Hilton.

We will of course keep you posted on the “make-up” attempts from our Kardashian insider, that has been spot on for several years!

Here is some related videos to the entire Kardashian feud: