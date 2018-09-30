Lindsay Lohan Doped Up Trys To Remove Children From Parents Thought To Be Traffickers

Looks as though Lindsay Lohan has either one fell off the wagon again or is just plain and simple a complete fruit loop now.

Lindsay, who was in Moscow, gets out of her car and approaches a family with 2 boys and their parents. She says they’re Syrian refugees who need my help.

As you can see in the video below, Lilo follows the family for a while until the mother completely snaps and socks Lindsay for being a complete douche bag.

Later Lindsay is on social media, not really sure what the hell just happened, with her mother Teresa attempt. LOL

LATEST NEWSMORE UPDATES...