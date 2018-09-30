Looks as though Lindsay Lohan has either one fell off the wagon again or is just plain and simple a complete fruit loop now.

Lindsay, who was in Moscow, gets out of her car and approaches a family with 2 boys and their parents. She says they’re Syrian refugees who need my help.

As you can see in the video below, Lilo follows the family for a while until the mother completely snaps and socks Lindsay for being a complete douche bag.

Later Lindsay is on social media, not really sure what the hell just happened, with her mother Teresa attempt. LOL