MADONNA CHANGES HER BOMBING THE WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT AFTER BEING CONTACTED BY SECRET SERVICE

Yes, Madonna did say: “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” All of this in front of hundreds of thousand people from the left pissed that Trump was elected the 45th president.

Well now she has changed her tune, after sources claim she was directly contacted by the secret service. Madonna took to her Instagram and posted her “apology”

Madonna got a ton of backlash from both fans and non-fans for even thinking about the threat of blowing up the White House.

The threats from the Left have not been just limited to celebrities claiming they want to blow up the White House, as Barron, the 10 year old son of Donald J Trump has also not been off limits. In a disgusting tweet from SNL writer Katie Rich, she said that Barron would be the next “Home-school Shooter”.

As much as the left called for a peaceful transition of power when they thought Hillary Clinton had the presidency in the bag, they seemed to have changed their mind on what a “peaceful transition of power” actually entails.