MADONNA CHANGES HER BOMBING THE WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT AFTER BEING CONTACTED BY SECRET SERVICE

Yes, Madonna did say: “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” All of this in front of hundreds of thousand people from the left pissed that Trump was elected the 45th president.
Well now she has changed her tune, after sources claim she was directly contacted by the secret service. Madonna took to her Instagram and posted her “apology”
Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************
Madonna got a ton of backlash from both fans and non-fans for even thinking about the threat of blowing up the White House.
The threats from the Left have not been just limited to celebrities claiming they want to blow up the White House, as Barron, the 10 year old son of Donald J Trump has also not been off limits. In a disgusting tweet from SNL writer Katie Rich, she said that Barron would be the next “Home-school Shooter”.
As much as the left called for a peaceful transition of power when they thought Hillary Clinton had the presidency in the bag, they seemed to have changed their mind on what a “peaceful transition of power” actually entails.