NEW REPORTS OF LEAKED BRITNEY SPEARS SEX TAPE VIDEO FROM BACK IN THE DAY?!

Again, we reported on this alleged Britney Spears sex tape porn video about 5 years ago, and now the mainstream media like X17, Radar, The Mirror etc. are finally picking up the news.

The video as we reported before is the same video we had seen almost 5 years ago… Britney is having sex with some unknown male while smoking a joint at the same time. The video features Britney on top at the beginning and then later on in the video there is a bit of missionary and doggy style to finish off.

Showbiz Spy has reached out about a dozen times about the video to Britney’s reps, and not one time have they returned our phone calls, though they have talked with other media outlets with denial. I guess they don’t want to even see the video in question. lol Denial…

[UPDATE] The Mirror is reporting that the male in the video was a fling she had at the same time she was busted smoking some weed through an apple that went viral years ago.

When the mass media will start giving us props on the reporting of celebrity sex tape scandals, we have no idea, but as of now we are batting about 90% out of %100, and we receive about 5 videos a day to authenticate/broker claiming to be of famous people. Grrrr!

David Harris
David here, you probably know me as the owner of SexTape.com. I will be covering celebrity sex scandals as this has been my specialty for over 15 years. If you have any questions on any of my reporting or want to simply chat with me, please feel free to hit me up on any of my social media channels.

  • Taylor M

    I remember watching the Britney Spears sex tape about 3 years ago and knew it was her, even though you guys would not confirm the tapes authenticity. I guess you have to be careful when reporting on celebrity sex tapes. But, you guys were right on point with your reporting 5 years before anyone else caught wind. BRAVO!

    Radar just “got their hands on the Britney sex tape video and nude photos” you guys have had since 2012, that’s funny.