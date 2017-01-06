NICKI MINAJ CONFIRMS BREAK UP WITH MEEK MILL FEARS OF BACKLASH ARE REAL

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are officially a done deal, according to Nicki’s recent post via social media.

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

Meek Mill started officially calling Minaj “his girl” in 2015 and they’ve collaborated together musically for Minaj’s The Pinkprint, with the songs “Buy a Heart” and “Big Daddy” and earlier projects like Meek’s Dreams Worth More Than Money album, on the tracks “Bad for You” and “All Eyes On You.”

According to sources Meek is not happy about the break up, and this has provided a bit of fear in the Minaj camp on rumors of sex tapes and nude photos that Meek claims he has of Nicki, and friends of Meek have confirmed. This of course would not be the first rumor of a sex tape of Nicki Minaj, as she has had a few, including a before they where famous one from way back in the day and the one with Lil’ Wayne, both of which we have debunked.

Keep your eyes open as we can guarantee this is going to get nasty we have no doubt at all.