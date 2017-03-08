NICKI MINAJ ENDORSES NEW FASHION TREND ‘SHOW MORE EXPOSED NAKED BOOB’

Who doesn’t like seeing more exposed boob?

The newest fashion that many celebs like Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicki Minaj have been pushing latley is show more tit. This week at the fashion show in Paris, Nicki laid down her trump card on the trend, exposing her entire left breast with a simple pastie covering her big nipple.

Nicki took to her social media with her new look, and almost broke the internet:

👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:35am PST

😳 #NickiInPARIS Top: Mugler Shorts: Givenchy Shoes: Alexandre Vauthier Pasties: Agent Provocateur Rings: Pristine Shades: Veronique Leroy Photo by: @grizzleemusic A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:04am PST

Nicki as we all know has been dealing with her beef with Remy Ma, and of course the Nicki Minaj sex tape rumors with her ex’s Safaree and Meek Mill. So this appears to be a day of putting all that to the side, letting herself relax and just hang out.