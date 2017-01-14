NICKI MINAJ WORRIED ABOUT MEEK MILL HITTING ROCK BOTTOM & DOING SOMETHING STUPID

Nicki Minaj has gone on the record stating she is worried for her ex man Meek Mill after seeing all the pictures of him out partying, and the constant social media rants about the break up.

Sources claimed to have informed HollywoodLife: “Nicki’s really worried about Meek because since the split he’s been doing nothing but turning up and partying in the club with his boys, and posting these belligerent videos on social media,” the source says. “Meek isn’t even a drinker like that and Nicki fears that if he keeps this up he’s going to do something stupid.”

Those same sources also claimed that Nicki is finding comfort in her buddy Drake… we highly doubt that, with the Drake and Jennifer Lopez relationship on steroids right now.

Other verified sources of ours are claiming Nicki is worried about one thing… all the nude pictures and sex tape video Meek Mill has confirmed he has of Nicki. This has been confirmed through some of his boys that have seen the content first hand.

“It is only going to take one night of drinking, being butt hurt about Nicki dumping him and he will try to get even with her” Says Nicki’s insider. “She has discuses it on the plane and what to do in the event he does leak everything. So from what I know her legal team has already been in contact with Meek, issuing a stern warning about any footage the rapper has of Nicki.

Nicki herself is telling those close to her that, she wants to focus on her and her career… claiming: “It is time to hit the skys” Posting to social media several single pics of moving forward:

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

We left 2016 w/the #1 song & entered 2017 the same way. Thank u guys 😘 #SideToSide the song that keeps on giving 😩 love u Ari 🎀 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

Available for Pre-Order @ midnight https://t.co/md9coDyrlf — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 12, 2017

Showbiz Spy told you the minute we heard of the breakup that there was going to be some issues with new nude content leaking including sex tape videos of Nicki Minaj, because Meek was not happy about the breakup.