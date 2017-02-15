PLAYBOY GOES FULL MONTY NUDE AGAIN, SAYS REMOVAL OF NUDITY WAS A BIG MISTAKE

Well as we all called it, Playboy has officially announced that they will be going full nude for their magazine again.

Playboys attempt to become a TMZ like news source has failed miserably, and now the CEO is claiming the entire business plan was a big mistake.

Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer who’s also the son of magazine founder Hugh Hefner, says that the evolution of the magazine “is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come.”

With the rise of sites like Pornhub, Xvideos etc.. Playboy and other adult companies like Hustler and Vivid have seen heir profits plummet.

With today’s instant access to watch basically anything you are looking for, print and DVD’s are like the dinosaurs, and will eventually be extinct.