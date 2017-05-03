Holy crap! Drake seems to have knocked up retired porn star actress Sophie Brussaux, after his break-up with Jennifer Lopez.

Sophie who has starred in several adult films, is claiming that she is now almost 4 months pregnant with Drakes unborn daughter, and says she also has the text messages to prove Drake knows what’s up.

TEXTS:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

Drake’s rep is using the “she has a checkered past card” claiming that she is untrustworthy, though several sources are claiming that this rumor, is in fact no rumor, and that the couple where knocking boots for a while and the dates of the pregnancy are matching up.

Drake has been accused before of being a baby daddy, and those have mysteriously gone away. However this one may not be that easy, as Sophie has layered up with Raoul Felder, of Felder and Nottes.

If this info and texts turn out to be the real deal, Drake may be in some big trouble in court.

We have also received info on some possible sex tapes made by the duo, however at this time we have not been able to validate any of those claims.