SELENA GOMEZ & THE WEEKND PROBLEMS IN PARADISE WITH JEALOUSY AND TRUST ISSUES?!

Like wildfire rumors are spreading that inside the Selena Gomez and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye AKA “The Weeknd” relationship there is some major trust/jealousy issues, and that is taking its toll on the relationship.

InTouch, The Mirror and several others are reporting that Selena according to those close to the Weeknd is like a tick, never wanting to be away from her man for more than 5min at a time. This according to those sources is not sitting well with The Weeknd and he is about to call the relationship quits, before he starts his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 world tour.

We have reached out to our sources and they are confirming that the relationship is under pressure.

According to an Insider interview: “Selena’s paranoid that fans will be throwing themselves at The Weeknd and he’ll be tempted to stray,” the insider notes. “She’s so scared that she’s threatened to dump him if he doesn’t let her come along on tour.”

Selena has never been the same after dating Justin Bieber and dealing with his cheating issues, so it would seem that those past relationship issues are wreaking havoc with her ability to trust men.

Ah, to be young and in love.