Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is going public with her feelings on sexual harassment, after all the allegations (over 25 now) of misconduct that popped up on producer Andrew Kreisberg.

Melissa’s statement comes at the same time production of Supergirl is set to resume without Kreisberg, following a brief hiatus after the 19 harassment allegations against the writer/producer were made public last week by Variety.

These sexual harassment claims on high profile Hollywood men and women, really kicked off with the Weinstein scandals and does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

